Shelter cat's mysterious ear tattoo sparks a heated online debate!

Saudi Arabia - A week after adopting her adorable 8-year-old cat Caramelo from an animal shelter, Sarah discovered an unusual tattoo on his ear.
Consumed with anger and confusion over why her poor cat had a tattoo, Sarah jumped on TikTok to find answers.
In a now-viral clip, she showed the world her cat's tattoo.
The video, captioned, "I just adopted this 8 years old cat and found a tattoo in his ear? Help, what the hell is this?"
Zooming in on the golden kitty's left ear, the camera shows a tattoo in black ink.
Instantly, viewers started sharing theories about why the cat might have a tattoo on its ears.
Why does Sarah's cat Caramelo have an ear tattoo?
One prominent theory is that Caramelo could have grown up in Denmark. The small European country still uses tattooing instead of microchipping as a way to identify cats that are owned.
In the UK, the tipping of a cat's ear is used to signify that a cat has been neutered, so other commenters suggested that it could be something similar to this.
Others pointed out that the ear tattoo reads "paw" instead of an identifying number. To them, the tattoo is potentially a sign of prior abuse.
Due to the fact that Caramelo is an 8-year-old shelter cat, little is known about his past or where he came from. As a result, it is unlikely that we'll ever have definite answers to this concerning conundrum – but at least the kitty is now in safe hands.
