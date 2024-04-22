Shelter cat's mysterious ear tattoo sparks a heated online debate!

Saudi Arabia - A week after adopting her adorable 8-year-old cat Caramelo from an animal shelter, Sarah discovered an unusual tattoo on his ear.

Sarah's cat Caramelo has a tattoo in his ear. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@darkcircels

Consumed with anger and confusion over why her poor cat had a tattoo, Sarah jumped on TikTok to find answers.

In a now-viral clip, she showed the world her cat's tattoo.

The video, captioned, "I just adopted this 8 years old cat and found a tattoo in his ear? Help, what the hell is this?"

Zooming in on the golden kitty's left ear, the camera shows a tattoo in black ink.

Instantly, viewers started sharing theories about why the cat might have a tattoo on its ears.