Shy shelter cat hiding under floor cushion causes giggles on TikTok: "I identify as a turtle"
Lakewood, Colorado - The staff at the Cat Care Society know that Theodore the kitty is extremely shy, but now things appear to have taken a strange and adorable turn!
As The Dodo reports, a cat carer named Michelle recently noticed something odd about a seat cushion on the floor of the facility.
She thought she'd placed it at one end of the room, but now it had mysteriously moved to the other.
With a frown, she turned away – only to notice movement in the corner of her eye shortly after.
Then she could hardly believe her eyes – the pillow was moving!
Completely confused, the young woman lifted the cushion up and made an extremely curious discovery.
As a viral video shows, the cheeky little cat was found hiding underneath the cushion so that he could scurry around the room unnoticed.
The video's on-screen text says, "When you're new to the floor and you're kind of shy" and the caption reads, "Theodore is still adjusting but, we still love him."
Cat carer makes a sign for Theodore the kitty's safety!
While Michelle found the cat's little game equal parts hilarious and cute, she decided to make a small sign for the floor cushion so that no one would accidentally crush Theodore.
"Do not sit or step on me," the sign reads. "My name is Theodore + I identify as a turtle and am under here!"
Hopefully, all the attention from his viral post will help him to find a loving family as quickly as possible who will accept him for who he is.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@catcaresociety