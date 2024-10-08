Shy shelter cat hiding under floor cushion causes giggles on TikTok: "I identify as a turtle"

Lakewood, Colorado - The staff at the Cat Care Society know that Theodore the kitty is extremely shy, but now things appear to have taken a strange and adorable turn!

As The Dodo reports, a cat carer named Michelle recently noticed something odd about a seat cushion on the floor of the facility.

She thought she'd placed it at one end of the room, but now it had mysteriously moved to the other.

With a frown, she turned away – only to notice movement in the corner of her eye shortly after.



Then she could hardly believe her eyes – the pillow was moving!

Completely confused, the young woman lifted the cushion up and made an extremely curious discovery.

As a viral video shows, the cheeky little cat was found hiding underneath the cushion so that he could scurry around the room unnoticed.

The video's on-screen text says, "When you're new to the floor and you're kind of shy" and the caption reads, "Theodore is still adjusting but, we still love him."