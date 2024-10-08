Shy shelter cat hiding under floor cushion causes giggles on TikTok: "I identify as a turtle"

By Svea Nieberg

As The Dodo reports, a cat carer named Michelle recently noticed something odd about a seat cushion on the floor of the facility.

She thought she'd placed it at one end of the room, but now it had mysteriously moved to the other.

With a frown, she turned away – only to notice movement in the corner of her eye shortly after.

Then she could hardly believe her eyes – the pillow was moving!

Completely confused, the young woman lifted the cushion up and made an extremely curious discovery.

As a viral video shows, the cheeky little cat was found hiding underneath the cushion so that he could scurry around the room unnoticed.

The video's on-screen text says, "When you're new to the floor and you're kind of shy" and the caption reads, "Theodore is still adjusting but, we still love him."

Cat carer makes a sign for Theodore the kitty's safety!

While Michelle found the cat's little game equal parts hilarious and cute, she decided to make a small sign for the floor cushion so that no one would accidentally crush Theodore.

"Do not sit or step on me," the sign reads. "My name is Theodore + I identify as a turtle and am under here!"

Hopefully, all the attention from his viral post will help him to find a loving family as quickly as possible who will accept him for who he is.

