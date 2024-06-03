Singing cat's owner shares heartbreaking update about viral kitty

Cala the cat wowed the internet with her marvelous singing skills, but her owner has now shared some heartbreaking news about the viral kitty.

Cala was found to be 12 years old when she sadly passed away. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@cala_and_elizabeth

Just a few months ago, Cala's owner, Elizabeth, shared a clip of her cat that quickly went viral.

The footage showed off the feline's hidden talent: her meowing sounded like singing!

Naturally, the internet adored the pet's trick, and even more so when musician The Kiffness created a song called I Go Meow using Cala's vocals.

He shared the track with his Instagram following of over one million, and the song also became a hit on TikTok.

The Kiffness took to Instagram to confirm the devastating news with Cala's newfound fanbase.

"A bright light has gone out, but Cala's sweet little voice will go meow for eternity," he wrote.



The musician also revealed that recent tests had shown Cala was not the kitten Elizabeth thought she was upon adoption. As it turn outs, the cat was about 12 years old, which ultimately contributed to her tragic passing.