Sleeping cat fascinates millions of viewers and becomes a viral hit

If there's one activity that Baba Simbah the cat likes best, it's gotta be sleeping! The kitty became a viral hit on Instagram for his special talent of snoozing.

If there's one activity that Baba Simbah the cat likes best, it's gotta be sleeping! The kitty became a viral hit on Instagram for his special talent of snoozing (stock image.) © 123RF/maryskovpen

In a now-viral post shared online by Instagram user @bfscats, a cat can be seen sleeping comfortably in its owner's bed in black-and-white night vision footage.

Obviously tired from a long, hard day of loafing around, she snuggles up to her stuffed fish toy while being lovingly stroked by her owner.

"Hard to resist kissing HIM," reads the video's caption, "specially when he is sleeping so peacefully."

Baba Simbah is actually an alert pet, but all that exploring, jumping, and sneaking around can exhaust even the fittest of cats.

It's not for nothing that felines often sleep an average of 15 hours a day!