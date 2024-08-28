Sleeping cat fascinates millions of viewers and becomes a viral hit
If there's one activity that Baba Simbah the cat likes best, it's gotta be sleeping! The kitty became a viral hit on Instagram for his special talent of snoozing.
In a now-viral post shared online by Instagram user @bfscats, a cat can be seen sleeping comfortably in its owner's bed in black-and-white night vision footage.
Obviously tired from a long, hard day of loafing around, she snuggles up to her stuffed fish toy while being lovingly stroked by her owner.
"Hard to resist kissing HIM," reads the video's caption, "specially when he is sleeping so peacefully."
Baba Simbah is actually an alert pet, but all that exploring, jumping, and sneaking around can exhaust even the fittest of cats.
It's not for nothing that felines often sleep an average of 15 hours a day!
Kitty's slumber leaves social media swooning
The sweetly sleeping cat became a viral hit on Instagram, most likely helped in part by the fact that Baba Simbah was previously known on TikTok, although the associated account no longer exists.
"He sleep[s] like he pays the bills," joked one commenter.
Another user wrote, "They way he's holding his fishy."
Have you ever seen such an adorable sleeping kitty before?
Cover photo: Collage: 123RF/maryskovpen & Screenshot/Instagram/@bfscats