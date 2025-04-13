Small bird snatches cat's fur to build his nest!

In a viral video, a cat 's relaxing hangout on tree branch was disturbed by a bold little bird!

The fearless little bird plucked several tufts of fur from the cat! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gidgetstivalabodiford

The clip, which was recently published on the TikTok page @gidgetstivalabodiford, went viral within a few hours.

It shows a bird, which appears to be a species of titmouse, venturing surprisingly close to a cat taking a nap on a branch.

In order to finish its nest, the bird plucks a few of the cat's hairs, which doesn't seem to bother the kitty.

The cat's owner zooms in on the snoozing pet and captures the cute scene.

"He's literally pulling his hair out to make a nest," the woman in the video says.

Later, the little titmouse even lands directly on the cat – showing no fear – so that it can steal even more fur!

TikTok viewers were both thrilled and fascinated, with the clip reaching over one million views to date.

"Of course he's not moving that's his barber," one user commented.