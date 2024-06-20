Starving cat freed after spending five weeks abandoned in a closed restaurant!

New York, New York - A cat that was locked in a closed shop for five long weeks after its owner simply abandoned it. Then a group of neighbors got together and launch an extraordinary rescue operation!

This poor cat sat lonely by the store window every day and meowed for help. © Screenshot/Instagram/@tillyswalks

Animal lover Mirjana was on the verge of despair.

For weeks, a cat kept popping up on her neighborhood Facebook page all alone in a bistro in Hell's Kitchen, which had actually closed its doors five weeks ago.

Visibly malnourished, the furry friend sat by the shop window almost every day, quietly observing what was happening on the street.

"I guess people had noticed and started posting about it. After coming across the post last night I could barely sleep," Mirjana said in an Instagram post explaining the situation.

Apparently others felt the same way because when Mirjana went to the former delicatessen the next day, she met her neighbor Ben Lagman, who had tried unsuccessfully to feed the cat through a broken door.

He had already called the police to report the suspected animal abuse, and two more neighbors turned up to help while they waited for the officers to arrive.

"All these amazing humans compelled to help this cat out from a FB post," Mirjana wrote.

"Beyond grateful and proud of my fellow neighbors in Hell's Kitchen."