Stray cat's caregiver gets a fluffy surprise in viral TikTok hit
Puerto Rico - When this animal lover started feeding a pregnant cat, little did she know what would await her when she went out to her car one morning!
A heartwarming clip from the TikTok channel @harryandthehippychick shows a woman named Eva Fox walking to her Jeep.
In the video, which has already amassed more than 13 million views and 2.2 million likes, Fox gets a sweet surprise when she looks inside her car.
In the front seat of the Jeep, a black-and-white cat stares up at her surrounded by six tiny, newborn kittens.
"This sweet girl finally gave birth! I think shes a stray not sure but i have been feeding her," Eva says in the clip.
"She didnt greet me this morning so I had a feeling she gave birth. I didnt expect it to be i side my Jeep."
Eva Fox provides updates on cat mom and her kittens
Fox has since provided several updates about the kittens in more videos, saying that the new cat family is doing just fine. She also notes that two of the babies are calico.
The TikToker made the cats a bed out of a cardboard box and blankets, but apparently, the new mom still preferred the Jeep and kept transporting the kittens back to the car.
Fox says she continues to take care of the litter and hopes to find all the babies loving homes once they are old enough for adoption.
Cover photo: tiktok.com/@harryandthehippychick