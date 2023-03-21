Stray cat's caregiver gets a fluffy surprise in viral TikTok hit

Puerto Rico - When this animal lover started feeding a pregnant cat , little did she know what would await her when she went out to her car one morning!

This stray cat gave birth to six kittens in a woman's car! © tiktok.com/@harryandthehippychick

A heartwarming clip from the TikTok channel @harryandthehippychick shows a woman named Eva Fox walking to her Jeep.

In the video, which has already amassed more than 13 million views and 2.2 million likes, Fox gets a sweet surprise when she looks inside her car.

In the front seat of the Jeep, a black-and-white cat stares up at her surrounded by six tiny, newborn kittens.

"This sweet girl finally gave birth! I think shes a stray not sure but i have been feeding her," Eva says in the clip.

"She didnt greet me this morning so I had a feeling she gave birth. I didnt expect it to be i side my Jeep."