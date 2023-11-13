Supermarket cat becomes local celebrity before shocking ban!
Hornsea, UK - The British supermarket chain Tesco has not done itself any favors, as a customer-favorite "celebrity" has now been banned from one of its stores. However, the local star is not a person but a cat!
Lincoln, as the four-legged friend is called, has been a regular visitor to the supermarket for three years.
The cat usually lounges around in the foyer, sitting on shopping carts, on bags of compost, or cartons of windscreen wiper fluid.
The furry feline has collected heaps of fans, but as the BBC reports, Lincoln has been banned from Tesco!
Though the store cited "health and safety" concerns, the customers simply aren't having it, with some even threatening to boycott if he remains banned.
"It's ridiculous, how can you ban a cat? He's still going to go. He's not harming anybody, he just sits there. The kids love him, the elderly love him. Everybody just loves him," one shopper said.
Tesco previously stated that staff would "gently encourage" Lincoln to exit the store.
Lincoln the Tesco cat has quite the fan following on social media
Owner Lorraine Clarke said she was "sad" about the decision, as her cat had brought "a lot of joy to people."
Shoppers have already approached her and told her that the furry friend would brighten up their shopping experience.
"It's like he seems to know he's making people feel happy or it cheers people up," Lorraine said.
Of course, Lorraine can't promise that her four-legged friend will adhere to the ban, saying, "I can't say to Lincoln, 'I'm sorry son, you're not allowed to Tesco today,' he will go wherever he wants to go. If he's sat in there, he's not doing anyone any harm."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lincolntescocat