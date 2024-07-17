These cats were keeping a huge secret from their owner!
Liverpool, UK - This cat owner had to learn the hard way that nothing is as it seems with her two kitties.
Beth Garner moved in with two animal housemates last year.
Her boyfriend gave her a cat named Prudence for her birthday, and then she received Piper for Christmas.
It wasn't long before the British woman became suspicious as to whether her cats were really two females after all.
Some weeks ago, Beth asked her mother for advice because Piper didn't look like a female cat to her.
"My mum came round and laughed and confirmed that he was in fact a boy," Beth told Newsweek.
Only a short time later, however, she made a discovery that would change everything.
"About an hour later I realized Prudence was pregnant just by looking at her."
The next day, the British woman immediately visited a vet who discovered that one of her cats was indeed expecting babies, and it wasn't long before Prudence gave birth to five kittens.
Cat owner is shocked by the truth
"To say it was a shock was an understatement," explained Beth, who was "horrified" when she found out that they had made such a mistake about the sex of her pets.
"I was laughing because I felt like we'd been living with a man all this time and didn't know as it's just me and the cats," she said.
However, she can now laugh about the mix-up and jokes that an "immaculate conception" took place in her house!
On TikTok, where the cat owner posted her story, many users can't understand why Beth didn't find out earlier, to which she only replied that the animals were gifts and that she therefore never questioned their genders.
Even though Beth would like to keep all the kittens, it would be a bit too cramped in her apartment for a total of seven cats! So now it's time to find new homes for the cute furry friends.
