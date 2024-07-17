These cats were keeping a huge secret from their owner!

Liverpool, UK - This cat owner had to learn the hard way that nothing is as it seems with her two kitties.

Beth Garner moved in with two animal housemates last year.

Her boyfriend gave her a cat named Prudence for her birthday, and then she received Piper for Christmas.

It wasn't long before the British woman became suspicious as to whether her cats were really two females after all.

Some weeks ago, Beth asked her mother for advice because Piper didn't look like a female cat to her.

"My mum came round and laughed and confirmed that he was in fact a boy," Beth told Newsweek.

Only a short time later, however, she made a discovery that would change everything.

"About an hour later I realized Prudence was pregnant just by looking at her."

The next day, the British woman immediately visited a vet who discovered that one of her cats was indeed expecting babies, and it wasn't long before Prudence gave birth to five kittens.