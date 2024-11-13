This deaf cat makes the sweetest little noises when he's woken up from a snooze!

Otter the deaf rescue cat has the most adorable way of waking up from a nap, and his TikTok fans can't get enough!

Otter was discovered to be "completely deaf" back when he was a bottle-fed foster kitten.

His owners told Newsweek that they aren't sure if he was born deaf or if something happened at birth to cause the condition, however.

The cat is known on TikTok for multiple viral videos of him waking up from sleeping.

In them, he chirps, grumbles, and yelps in a widely varied array of perfectly precious little kitty sounds.

According to his owners, this vocal boy makes these sounds all the time, but it's just easier for them to capture the cuteness on tape when he's waking up.

"It's really whenever he's happy or excited," Otter's owner said.

"He'll be laying there and will notice me, my husband, or his cat/dog friends and will make his noises... He's a really animated little guy!"