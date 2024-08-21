This kleptomaniac kitty is a real-life cat burglar!

Otley, UK - This cat has a very unique set of skills, and she is not afraid to use them to cause havoc in the neighborhood!

Taboo the cat regularly sneaks into neighboring gardens and steals random items (stock image.) © 123rf/strangelet

Taboo the cat has a nasty habit of constantly stealing items from the neighbors, People reports.

Owner Sandra Danskin said that the 12-year-old black and white kitty regularly wanders into neighbors' gardens and pilfers multiple items every day as "gifts" for her human.

"This morning, I had four pairs of socks and a pair of underpants," Danskin said.

The cheeky animal has been known to bring in laundry – like gloves, socks, shirts, and shoes – as well as mop heads, kitchen rolls, wet cardboard, and even a whole carton of eggs.

While the eggs didn't survive the trip well, clothing items are easy enough to return via social media.

Apparently the cat is very interested in sets, like bringing a matching set of socks home. She'll even take one back home and then come back for the other after!



According to Danskin, Taboo will bring the stolen merchandise to her driveway or into the house via a cat flap.

While she is rarely caught in the act, someone did manage to catch the kitty raiding a kitchen tumble dryer for a shirt once!