This old cat's morning ritual has TikTokers giggling

Texas - Nugget is a senior cat stuck in his ways. This feline's adorable morning ritual has TikTokers gushing.

This old cat's morning ritual has millions of TikTokers giggling. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/toothless.nugget

Nugget is a 10-year-old toothless cat, and he's also a TikTok sensation thanks to his quirky behavior.

His latest viral hit boasts a whopping 1.2 million views and shows Nugget's adorable morning ritual. The clip's subtitle states, "My toothless old man's simple request every morning."

At the start of the vid, Nugget stands in the hallway clearly waiting for something. The black-and-white cat guides his owner, Anshu, to the bathroom and jumps in the tub.

Nugget then patiently waits for his human to turn on the tap. The old cat adorably laps up the tap water while in the bath!

"He is very polite and waits every morning until I finish my coffee," Anshu shared in the TikTok comments.