This old cat's morning ritual has TikTokers giggling
Texas - Nugget is a senior cat stuck in his ways. This feline's adorable morning ritual has TikTokers gushing.
Nugget is a 10-year-old toothless cat, and he's also a TikTok sensation thanks to his quirky behavior.
His latest viral hit boasts a whopping 1.2 million views and shows Nugget's adorable morning ritual. The clip's subtitle states, "My toothless old man's simple request every morning."
At the start of the vid, Nugget stands in the hallway clearly waiting for something. The black-and-white cat guides his owner, Anshu, to the bathroom and jumps in the tub.
Nugget then patiently waits for his human to turn on the tap. The old cat adorably laps up the tap water while in the bath!
"He is very polite and waits every morning until I finish my coffee," Anshu shared in the TikTok comments.
This old cat's been asking his owner to turn on the tap for years
Nugget's owner talked to Newsweek about her cat's cute morning ritual.
"He has been requesting this for about two years and does it several times per day," Anshu said.
The senior cat's owner described him as "very gentle and cuddly."
"He loves to knead us and sit next to us all day, whether we are working, eating, in the kitchen, or watching TV. He is very affectionate and he is toothless and loves to give us gummy bites!" he added.
This black-and-white cat may not have any teeth, but he does have over 260,000 followers and multiple viral hits sure to make you grin.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/toothless.nugget