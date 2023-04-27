TikToker shows off Maine Coon cat's wild growth evolution!

One TikTok user is showing off the growth evolution of Maine Coon cats , and her feline named Kusa is wowing social media users far and wide.

One TikToker shows off her rapidly growing Main Coon cat name Kusa. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/through.the.lleaves

If there's one thing to know about Maine Coons, it's that some can grow to be quite massive felines.

Such is the case with TikTok user @through.the.lleaves' Maine Coon named Kusa. In a video that's garnered 2.1 million views and counting, the TikToker shows viewers just how much the fluffy white cat has grown in roughly 12 months' time.

The first clip in the video shows Kusa at one month looking tiny and adorable. The next clip features Kusa at two months, followed by months three through 12, with the five-month mark featuring a vid including one of Kusa's feline friends who appears to be much smaller than the quickly growing kitty.

Near the 12-month mark, Kusa looks quite massive as its owner is seen holding the Maine Coon cat.

IN the comments, one TikTok user wrote, "ma'am that is a wolf," while another commented, "I would've been so mad if I thought I was getting a tiny cute little thing and it grew into white tiger [from] the marvel comics."