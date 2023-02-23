Tiny cat in a hat brightens up millions of TikTokers' day!

As Dr. Seuss' Cat in a Hat once said, "You will like these two things" – a tiny kitten wearing a bear hat is just about the cutest thing TikTok has to offer right now!

It doesn't get cuter than a kitten in a little bear hat hanging out in the sun. © collage: screenshots/ TikTok/ catlonelyvecz

A TikTok clip of an adorable kitten is raking in the likes, and it's no wonder.

The clip, set to the the song Here with me by D4vd, features an adorable little orange and white kitten with a little teddy bear bonnet, perfectly crafted to fit the fluffy feline's heart-melting face.

The fact that we're dealing with a tiny baby only adds to the cuteness factor, as the kitten can barely crawl over an equally fluffy rug to its mama cat. The confused mom sniffs her little one with and backs away, apparently confused.

But the best bit of this trending clip is yet to come: the dressed-up kitty leans a bit too far and goes plop right onto its back!