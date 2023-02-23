Tiny cat in a hat brightens up millions of TikTokers' day!
As Dr. Seuss' Cat in a Hat once said, "You will like these two things" – a tiny kitten wearing a bear hat is just about the cutest thing TikTok has to offer right now!
A TikTok clip of an adorable kitten is raking in the likes, and it's no wonder.
The clip, set to the the song Here with me by D4vd, features an adorable little orange and white kitten with a little teddy bear bonnet, perfectly crafted to fit the fluffy feline's heart-melting face.
The fact that we're dealing with a tiny baby only adds to the cuteness factor, as the kitten can barely crawl over an equally fluffy rug to its mama cat. The confused mom sniffs her little one with and backs away, apparently confused.
But the best bit of this trending clip is yet to come: the dressed-up kitty leans a bit too far and goes plop right onto its back!
TikTok loses its mind over adorable kitten
TikTok users from around the world can't stop gushing over this little star.
"I'm dead at the cuteness," one wrote.
Commenters love everything about the trending clip, with laughing emojis and hearts all over the place, and the views rapidly climbing to over one million.
The fluffball's size is also attracting a lot of loving attention.
"Omg he's so tiny!" one person said, while others couldn't believe the kitty is "so small and cute."
So if you're in need of a pick-me-up, this cat in a hat might as well be quoting another line from Dr. Seuss' classic: "I know it is wet and the sun is not sunny, but we can have lots of good fun that is funny."
Cover photo: collage: screenshots/ TikTok/ catlonelyvecz