Tiny kitten's insanely long tail leaves Reddit users shocked: "That's not a tale, that's a saga!"

This 6-month-old black cat has a crazy long tail, and Reddit users cannot believe their eyes!

Xûr the kitty is only 6 months old, but his tail has Reddit in disbelief! © Collage: Screenshots/

A post showing off the kitten's incredibly long appendage blew up on the platform.

"Xûr is only 6 months old, 5 lbs, and his tail is approximately the length of my arm from elbow to fingertip!" the feline's proud owner wrote.

People quickly flooded the comments with doubt, with some crying Photoshop or AI.

To prove them all wrong, Xûr's human shared a video of the kitty.

Some commenters asked if the photo was taken with a wide-angle lens, which the original poster conceded. But since the cat is believed to be "part oriental shorthair," extremely long tails are not that uncommon.

Xûr was apprently rescued from the streets and the little fur ball is heading to a new home after he gets neutered.

"He’s half cat half rat," joked one commenter, while a second called him a "kitty-mouse."

"Cat ouroboros," wrote a third, which was followed by someone else suggesting, "A purroboros, then?"