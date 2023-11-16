"Track star" sprinting cat has the internet giggling: "I am speed"
A Bengal cat named Tamarindo loves to run around the house as fast as he can. A video showing how the speedy kitty gets ready to sprint has delighted millions on TikTok.
Crouching tiger, hidden cat?
Tamarindo's owner describes Bangle cats, like their beloved furball, as "dogs reincarnated in a cat body!"
"They are full of energy and they always wanna play," they wrote in the comments of their now-viral video.
The short clip was posted with the caption, "Speed, I am speed" and shows the gray and black spotted cat getting into position for his run.
"My cat learned a new way to run faster," it reads.
The animal is seen putting his back paws on the window pane and crouching like an Olympic sprinter. Then he takes off as if he's been shot out of a cannon.
This cat's a real runner. Over three and a half million TikTok users have seen this cat's adorable starting position, and over 525,000 have liked the cute clip.
Sprinting cat has TikTok in tears
TikTok users thought this cat's starting position was purr-fectly adorable.
The fast cat's humans got him when he was three months old. "He is now nine months old," the couple told Newsweek, adding, "He is crazy like all Bengal cats and always wants to play with us. He follows us everywhere and he loves to play with water!"
Some TikTokers dubbed the cat a "track star." Others compared the his position to how they get ready to dive into a pool.
More just gushed over the position and said it looked like Tamarindo was launching himself.
One thing is for certain: this cat is a quick one.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/stamaraunz