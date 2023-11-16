"Track star" sprinting cat has the internet giggling: "I am speed"

A Bengal cat named Tamarindo loves to run around the house as fast as he can. A video showing how the speedy kitty gets ready to sprint has delighted millions on TikTok.

This cat loves to sprint around the house, and his starting position has TikTokers cackling. © Screenshot/TikTok/stamaraunz

Crouching tiger, hidden cat?

Tamarindo's owner describes Bangle cats, like their beloved furball, as "dogs reincarnated in a cat body!"

"They are full of energy and they always wanna play," they wrote in the comments of their now-viral video.

The short clip was posted with the caption, "Speed, I am speed" and shows the gray and black spotted cat getting into position for his run.

"My cat learned a new way to run faster," it reads.

The animal is seen putting his back paws on the window pane and crouching like an Olympic sprinter. Then he takes off as if he's been shot out of a cannon.

This cat's a real runner. Over three and a half million TikTok users have seen this cat's adorable starting position, and over 525,000 have liked the cute clip.