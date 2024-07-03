Two sick abandoned kittens lead animal rescuers to make a shocking discovery
Odessa, Ukraine - Rescuers from the Love Furry Friends animal shelter were sent out to save two sick kittens from a local zoo.
When they arrived on site, they found the young cats sprawled out on a lawn.
What happened next shocked the animal rights activists.
The team around Love Furry Friend's Olena was speechless as they watched numerous kitties suddenly dare to come out of hiding.
The Ukrainian woman had just opened a tin of cat food when the stray felines came running from all sides to get a bite.
The animal welfare workers quickly realized that the two kittens they had come for were very sick, but so were many of their fellow cats.
YouTube c shows rescue of the Love Furry Friends cats
The animal rights activist knew that she would soon be going back to the zoo to help the other cats one by one – but first, it was the turn of the two original kittens.
The vet discovered that the two kittens were suffering from calicivirus, a disease also known as cat flu, which often leads to eye and nasal discharge among other things.
In this case, the animal patients' eyes were affected so badly that it was initially unclear whether they could be saved.
While the vet was looking after the two kittens, Olena was already making plans for her next visit to the zoo. The next day, she returned to take another cat that was very unwell to the vet.
A YouTube video from the weekend shows the dramatic rescue operation, but this time there is no happy ending. Instead, the Love Furry Friends refer to a second part that is to follow soon!
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel