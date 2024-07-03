Two sick abandoned kittens lead animal rescuers to make a shocking discovery

Odessa, Ukraine - Rescuers from the Love Furry Friends animal shelter were sent out to save two sick kittens from a local zoo.

These little kittens were in bad shape when they were rescued from the zoo. © Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel

When they arrived on site, they found the young cats sprawled out on a lawn.

What happened next shocked the animal rights activists.



The team around Love Furry Friend's Olena was speechless as they watched numerous kitties suddenly dare to come out of hiding.

The Ukrainian woman had just opened a tin of cat food when the stray felines came running from all sides to get a bite.

The animal welfare workers quickly realized that the two kittens they had come for were very sick, but so were many of their fellow cats.