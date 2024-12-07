Vet is shocked by "abandoned kittens" left on her doorstep: "Those were Schroedinger’s cats"

Ellensburg, Washington - Veterinarian Samantha Taylor's heart sank as she arrived home to see a cardboard box in her driveway labeled, " Kittens please help! I'm so sorry!" Little did she know that she was in for an unexpected surprise!

"I was worried the kids had already read the sign and were going to get excited. I was also concerned about where we would put the kittens that I was undoubtedly going to be taking on," Taylor said in an interview with Newsweek.

While the vet is used to being "offered" unwanted cats in her profession, finding them left on her property was a first.

When the woman finally dared to lift the towel lying on the box, she was astonished, as a now-viral Insta video shows.

Instead of the expected kittens, there were several plastic cat skeletons left over from Halloween in the box along with a few bottles of beer and candy – Taylor's neighbors had played a prank on her!

"I was so relieved, and I laughed myself silly. Not only was it hilarious, but the chocolate was a treat for my kids and the beer was a treat for me and my husband. It was a simple and fun welcome-home gesture, and it was very appreciated," she said.

"The reaction since sharing this online has been mixed. Much like myself, most people have a very good sense of humor and they also thought it was hilarious," added the mother of four.

"Those were Schroedinger’s cats, but then you had to go and open the box," joked one commenter as another wrote, "They've been in that box for a long time."