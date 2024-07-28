Woman takes cat to the vet – and can't believe what they uncover!

UK - To make sure her cat Luna was healthy, Yasmeen took her little darling to the vet, but she was stunned by what he told her!

As Yasmeen revealed in a video on her TikTok page @yasmeenfarq, her kitten was due to receive her first vaccination at the vet.

Having fully trusted the information provided by Luna's previous owner, the young woman from England did not expect to learn anything new about her beloved pet.

But then, things quickly took a turn!

All this time, Yasmeen thought she had a female cat at home, but the vet surprisingly told her that Luna was not a female at all.

"I was just, like, mouth open. Then, 'you are kidding me,'" Yasmeen told Newsweek.