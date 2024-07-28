Woman takes cat to the vet – and can't believe what they uncover!
UK - To make sure her cat Luna was healthy, Yasmeen took her little darling to the vet, but she was stunned by what he told her!
As Yasmeen revealed in a video on her TikTok page @yasmeenfarq, her kitten was due to receive her first vaccination at the vet.
Having fully trusted the information provided by Luna's previous owner, the young woman from England did not expect to learn anything new about her beloved pet.
But then, things quickly took a turn!
All this time, Yasmeen thought she had a female cat at home, but the vet surprisingly told her that Luna was not a female at all.
"I was just, like, mouth open. Then, 'you are kidding me,'" Yasmeen told Newsweek.
From Luna to Luis – woman is "still shook" over the surprise gender reveal of her cat
"Still shook. Good thing we were never gonna breed the kitten," Yasmeen wrote alongside her video, which went viral online.
In the clip, the woman asks her cat if he knew all along that he was male – but the cute little guy just stares at its owner in annoyance.
Per some comments section insight from Yasmeen, she has renamed the kitten Luis.
"He never responded to Luna but responds to Luis," she wrote.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@yasmeenfarq