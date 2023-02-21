Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo caught napping in a hilarious position

Cincinnati, Ohio - Fritz, Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo, has some unique napping habits. Keepers caught the huge baby animal taking an adorable snooze on his mama's back and shared the hilarious clip on Twitter!

Fritz the baby hippo likes to sleep in strange positions. © collage: screenshots/Twitter/ Cincinnati Zoo

Everyone knows that cats and dogs like to snooze in silly positions, but did you know that hippos do it too?

Fritz, the Cincinnati Zoo's latest addition to their hippopotamus bloat, has some hysterical sleeping positions.

Monday, the zoo posted a cute clip of Fritz taking a snooze on top of his mom's back while visitors look on in delight.

In the clip, a zoo visitor dubs Fritz, "cutest thing ever," as he floats sideways underwater on his mom's behind like a hippo-shaped throw pillow that's about to fall off the couch.

As zookeeper explains, in the vid, when Fritz is on his side, he's usually asleep. A visitor goes on to exclaim, "Is he just napping? His eyes are closed. He's gone. He's like I'm done."

In the tweet, the zoo wrote: "Fritz found a very unique napping position on his mom Bibi! #MondayMood."