Copper the Chatty Lab proves dogs can "talk" and pushes TikTok's buttons

California - Copper the red fox Labrador has gone viral on TikTok for her unusual ability to vocalize her thoughts and feelings using a system of electronic buttons.

Copper and her owner speech pathologist Tia Herrell have over a million TikTok followers. © Screenshot/TikTok/@thechattylab

Copper is owned by Tia Herrell (52) who is a speech pathologist by trade. Their TikTok channel, thechattylab, has accumulated millions of views and 1.1 million followers and counting.

Herrell uses a complex system of word buttons to communicate with her pooch, not unlike the "talk boards" used by humans with language challenges, a la Stephen Hawking.

She actually got the idea for the unique way to chat with Cooper from another speech pathologist who had tried the same thing with her own pet.

Each individual button in "the chatty lab's" matrix represents a single word or phrase. By pressing a series of buttons, Copper can communicate her thoughts, needs, and feelings. She's gabbed to her family about everything from bathroom breaks to anxiety.