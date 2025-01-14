Cops hunt down misbehaving coyote hiding in Chicago supermarket

Chicago, Illinois - Police officers pulled a wild animal from the shelves of an Aldi supermarket in Chicago on Monday in some truly shocking footage.

Cleanup on aisle one!

Shoppers at the supermarket had observed a coyote hanging around outside the store for some time, probably looking for a safe place to hide among the tasty treats.

The animal slipped into the store and crawled into the depths of a refrigerated shelf, causing some understandable concern.

"It picked an odd location. They do this sometimes. They make a mistake. They're trying to avoid us. They're trying to hide from us," Stan Gehrt from the Cook County Coyote Project told ABC 7 Chicago.

"Probably trying to find a new area to hide ended up inside the store, and this has happened in the past."

To locate the coyote, officers first used a broom and carefully poked around among the shelves.

As a video published on X shows, one of the police officers was finally able to get hold of the four-legged friend's tail and then pulled the animal off the shelf.