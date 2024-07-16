Corpse of world's rarest whale washes ashore on New Zealand beach

Taieri Mouth, New Zealand - Officials and scientists in New Zealand have announced that a corpse of the extremely rare and endangered spade-toothed whale may have washed ashore on a south island beach.

The spade tooth whale is widely considered one of the rarest and most mysterious animals in the entire world. © Collage: IMAGO/Jam Press

The spade-toothed whale is quite possibly one of the rarest still-living species in the world and is widely considered the rarest mammal, with only six samples having been collected since the 1800s.

Near the small fishing village of Taieri Mouth, a 16-foot-long whale was discovered on July 4. Scientists and officials were quickly on the scene to investigate, rapidly confirming that it was indeed a spade-toothed whale.

New Zealand's Department of Conservation (DOC) managed to identify the rare species and, in a press release, described it as "a species so rare next to nothing is known about them."

"Spade-toothed whales are one of the most poorly known large mammalian species of modern times," said DOC Coastal Otago Operations Manager Gabe Davies in the same press release.

"Since the 1800s, only six samples have ever been documented worldwide, and all but one of these was from New Zealand. From a scientific and conservation point of view, this is huge."