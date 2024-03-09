Cow crashes a couple's wedding at the most hilarious time possible!
United Kingdom - A British couple's elegant countryside wedding was rudely and hysterically interrupted by a loud cow.
Amy and Harry Millard's wedding at Crowcombe Court in the UK didn't go as smoothly as they hopped, as the Daily Mail reported.
The couple decided to tie the knot outside next to a cow pasture, and it behooved one of the uninvited guests to intervene at the most inappropriate time possible.
The moment was captured in a hysterical video shared on social media by the couple's photographer.
Just as the wedding officiant says, "In order to proceed, I must now ask if any person here present...," a nearby cow lets out a loud moo, sending the guests into gales of laughter.
As the commotion dies down, the officiant continued: "If any person here present knows of any lawful impediment..." And of course, the cow makes its thoughts known again!
Couple ignores cow commotion to tie the knot
The cow's second interruption had everyone including, the couple, crying with laughter.
The bride even wipes her eyes several times, as her future husband has to visibly pull himself together.
One Instagram commenter joked that the cow was trying to warn the pair, while others joked that someone invited the groom's ex.
Despite the bovine's bold objections, Amy and Harry Millard still tied the knot.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/Something Borrowed Films