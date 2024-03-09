Cow crashes a couple's wedding at the most hilarious time possible!

In the UK, marriages sometimes take place in unusual surroundings. One such case is now doing the rounds on social media.

By Simon Schwenk

United Kingdom - A British couple's elegant countryside wedding was rudely and hysterically interrupted by a loud cow.

A cow crashed this couple's wedding with multiple loud objections!
A cow crashed this couple's wedding with multiple loud objections!  © Screenshot/Instagram/Something Borrowed Films

Amy and Harry Millard's wedding at Crowcombe Court in the UK didn't go as smoothly as they hopped, as the Daily Mail reported.

The couple decided to tie the knot outside next to a cow pasture, and it behooved one of the uninvited guests to intervene at the most inappropriate time possible.

The moment was captured in a hysterical video shared on social media by the couple's photographer.

Cat crashes woman's vacation sleep in Italy!
Cats Cat crashes woman's vacation sleep in Italy!

Just as the wedding officiant says, "In order to proceed, I must now ask if any person here present...," a nearby cow lets out a loud moo, sending the guests into gales of laughter.

As the commotion dies down, the officiant continued: "If any person here present knows of any lawful impediment..." And of course, the cow makes its thoughts known again!

Couple ignores cow commotion to tie the knot

The bride bursts out laughing after the cow's second moo!
The bride bursts out laughing after the cow's second moo!  © Screenshot/Instagram/Something Borrowed Films

The cow's second interruption had everyone including, the couple, crying with laughter.

The bride even wipes her eyes several times, as her future husband has to visibly pull himself together.

One Instagram commenter joked that the cow was trying to warn the pair, while others joked that someone invited the groom's ex.

Despite the bovine's bold objections, Amy and Harry Millard still tied the knot.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/Something Borrowed Films

More on Animals: