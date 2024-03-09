Cow crashes a couple's wedding at the most hilarious time possible!

A cow crashed this couple's wedding with multiple loud objections! © Screenshot/Instagram/Something Borrowed Films

Amy and Harry Millard's wedding at Crowcombe Court in the UK didn't go as smoothly as they hopped, as the Daily Mail reported.

The couple decided to tie the knot outside next to a cow pasture, and it behooved one of the uninvited guests to intervene at the most inappropriate time possible.

The moment was captured in a hysterical video shared on social media by the couple's photographer.

Just as the wedding officiant says, "In order to proceed, I must now ask if any person here present...," a nearby cow lets out a loud moo, sending the guests into gales of laughter.

As the commotion dies down, the officiant continued: "If any person here present knows of any lawful impediment..." And of course, the cow makes its thoughts known again!