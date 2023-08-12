Cow giving birth leaves TikTok in stitches over eager animal family
McKenzie, Tennessee - TikTokers can't get over how the rest of a herd reacted to a cow named Ruby giving birth, as it appears the other animals are cheering her on!
"Moo can do it!"
Shunna Toombs, who lives on a ranch with her animals in McKenzie, Tennessee, just had to film her cow Ruby giving birth, as there was a cute happening behind the birthing beast.
Shunna had separated Ruby from the rest of the herd as a precaution when the cow went into labor. But Ruby's family wasn't having it, as a now-viral TikTok video shows.
In the cute vid, the brown cow named Ruby is laying down, snacking, and dealing with contractions. Then with a giggle, Shunna pans to the other side of the red fence, where the rest of the cows are watching. These animals are staring at Ruby... hard.
Are the cows cheering Ruby, or do they have an ulterior motive?
The cow herd doesn't want to miss the miracle of birth
TikTok is loving how the group of cows stand by and intently watch Ruby in labor – wondering if they might simply be jonesing for Ruby's snacks. The clip has garnered over 446,000 views and thousands have responded in the comments.
"Good thing Ruby likes to perform in front of an audience," one TikTok user joked.
Another dubbed the spectators "all the aunts waiting patiently for the new arrival."
Still others cheered Ruby on in the comments and reminded the cow, "Hahahah. Don't forget to breathe!!!"
The viral clip shows the beginning of Ruby's labor, where she eventually gave birth to a healthy calf named Scarlett.
It's unclear if the support of her herd made the birth easier for Ruby or just more amusing for her owner.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/mrstoombs