Cow giving birth leaves TikTok in stitches over eager animal family

McKenzie, Tennessee - TikTokers can't get over how the rest of a herd reacted to a cow named Ruby giving birth, as it appears the other animals are cheering her on!

When this cow named Ruby was in labor, the rest of the herd came to the fence and stared. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/mrstoombs

"Moo can do it!"

Shunna Toombs, who lives on a ranch with her animals in McKenzie, Tennessee, just had to film her cow Ruby giving birth, as there was a cute happening behind the birthing beast.

Shunna had separated Ruby from the rest of the herd as a precaution when the cow went into labor. But Ruby's family wasn't having it, as a now-viral TikTok video shows.

In the cute vid, the brown cow named Ruby is laying down, snacking, and dealing with contractions. Then with a giggle, Shunna pans to the other side of the red fence, where the rest of the cows are watching. These animals are staring at Ruby... hard.

Are the cows cheering Ruby, or do they have an ulterior motive?