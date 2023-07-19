Creepy fish with human-like teeth sparks snarky debate: "How dare you"

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife took to Twitter to scold whoever released an exotic fish called a Pacu into a neighborhood pond. And Twitter users can't stop talking about this fish's human-like teeth.

Someone released this exotic fish, a Pacu, into a neighborhood pond, and the Oklahoma wildlife department wasn't pleased. © Screenshot/Twitter/OKWildlifeDept

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation took to Twitter on Tuesday night with an important message: "Dear whoever released an entire Pacu (a South American fish closely related to Piranha) into a NEIGHBORHOOD pond; how dare you."

Along with the tweet, they shared a pic of the exotic fish – and this creepy animal has human-like teeth.

An 11-year-old named Charlie Clinton caught the Pacu, per follow-up posts from the agency.

But there's not much to fear, as the organization explained "these fish are generally harmless to humans."

Yet they weren't very interested in helping curious and creeped-out Twitter users learn about this odd-looking animal.

When many users asked why the fish has "human teeth," they were downright snarky, saying, "IDK We didn't make them."