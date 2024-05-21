Cricket invasion: Insects colonize an entire city!

Spring Creek, Nevada - Wherever you look in this western town, you'll find a flood of creepy crawlers!

A town in the state of Nevada was hit by a plague of Mormon crickets, with residents describing it as "nerve-racking" and sharing footage of it online. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lillian_2000

A town in Nevada has been hit by a plague of Mormon crickets, as reported by the New York Post.

"You couldn't even open up the door or else you'd be flooded with crickets," Spring Creek resident Gary Doherty said. "It is freaky. It is nerve-racking."

The man had tried in vain for an hour to rid his house of the insects, who had covered an entire side of his home.

Kyra Adams, another local homeowner, posted a TikTok video of the invasion last week, which now has 45,000 views and reveals the horrifying scale of the invasion.

"I would not leave my house," one user commented under her TikTok.

"the way I'd get a blow torch and go wild," another said.

Kyra said it was the worst she had ever seen since she had lived there.

"They cover our homes, buildings and when run over will bloody our roads and leave a horrible smell from sitting in the hot summer sun," she shared.