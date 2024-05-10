Cruise ship docked in Brooklyn with a dead endangered whale stuck to its bow

New York, New York - A 44-foot-long Sei whale was discovered on the front of a massive cruise ship that docked at the Port of Brooklyn last Saturday.

The whale was found caught on the ship's bow before it reached New York. It was then removed and relocated to Sandy Hook in New Jersey, where it was subsequently examined.

The MSC Meraviglia sailed on to various spots in New England and Canada after docking in Brooklyn.

A necropsy was conducted by the non-profit Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMCS), which revealed that the endangered whale was a mature female. They also established the precise species of whale.

AMCS revealed in a May 8 statement on Facebook that the whale had suffered "tissue trauma along the right shoulder blade region, and a right flipper fracture."

They said that tissue and bone samples had been taken, as well as samples for toxicology, to determine if the collision with the cruise ship came before or after its death.

Sei whales are classified as endangered, with very few left in the wild. One of the biggest threats to the species are vehicle collisions, which kill massive amounts of marine life every year.