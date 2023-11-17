Deer crashes Tennessee families' celebratory dinner in surreal video!

Martin, Tennessee - Two families sat down to enjoy their meal at a restaurant in Tennessee, but a deer decided to crash the party in the most literal way!

A surveillance camera captured the moment when a deer broke through the window pane, startling two families dining at a restaurant in Martin, Tennessee. © Collage/Screenshot/Facebook/Hector Lionel Batres

The Hayes and Owens families got together on Monday evening at The Grind in Martin, Tennessee – a restaurant known for its milkshakes, donuts, and Mac and cheese.

They wanted to celebrate after a successful basketball game with daughters Ruby and Ava.

The celebration ended with a bang, however, when out of the blue, a deer jumped through the large window pane next to the restaurant table!

"I hear a crash, and a deer is coming through the window," Alicia Owens told The Tennessean, "and it got up and was going crazy!"

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing," she added. "It was so bizarre."