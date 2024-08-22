Dog can only be woken up from her nap with this hilarious trick!

Sydney, Australia - Waking a sleeping dog isn't always easy, but this pet owner has found a particularly funny way to get their pooch up and at 'em!

Jessie the dog can only be roused from her deep sleep by a piece of cheese. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ADRIANJOSEPHMUSIC

Adrian Joseph, who works as a guitarist and DJ, is used to his dog Jessie sleeping in his bed when he comes home at night.

Accordingly, he came up with a trick to lure the doggo out of bed and shared his methods on TikTok to viral results.

When Joseph opens a container of cheese with a clicking sound, Jessie can be seen waking up right away and the dog comes running over to him at lightning speed!

The DJ told Newsweek that Jessie has always had a special appetite, but cheese is her absolute favorite snack.

It seems that the goofy dog doesn't bother to wake up when family members come home, but cheese is stronger than true love's kiss in breaking the sleeping spell.