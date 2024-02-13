Dog's brutal encounter with mountain lion in backyard caught on camera!

La Verne, California - A California dog barely survived an attack by a huge mountain lion in a terrifying incident caught on camera!

A California family's giant schnauzer was lucky to survive a brutal mountain lion attack! © Collage: 123RF/kwadrat70 & evgeniy555

A family in La Verne suffered a huge shock when the big cat pounced on their three-year-old giant schnauzer named Holly Polly at around 9 PM Saturday.

The puma crept between parked cars, along the property line and into the backyard, until it came upon the poor dog and attacked.

Luckily, Holly Polly's family heard their dog's cries.

Nicole told ABC7 that her husband went out to investigate. When he saw the scary scene, he started yelling, likely startling the puma and giving the dog a chance to escape the wild animal's jaws.

The family's Ring camera recorded the whole brutal attack. They shared the footage to warn their neighbors that there was a ferocious feline on the prowl.