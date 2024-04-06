Abandoned dog breaks hearts as she desperately looks for her owners

California- After this poor dog got abandoned by her owners at a gas station, she seemed to be desperately waiting for her owners to return. She kept watch and even refused to sleep for fear of missing them!

This abandoned dog kept looking for her family and didn't understand she'd been left behind. © Facebook/Screenshot/Suzette Hall

Animal rescuer Suzette Hall had been watching the shaggy dog for five days but couldn't get close enough to rescue her.

Hall revealed that what she saw completely broke her heart, as the desperate dog kept looking for her owners, running to the lawns near the gas station and back.

"For 5 days this baby would go from one corner to the other corner, looking for them," Hall wrote on her Facebook page.

The rescuer couldn't catch the distressed animal until she realized the pup was getting food and water from a nice neighbor and wouldn't be tempted into a trap with treats.

Hall waited for hours, but the dog refused to come close. Then, finally, a neighbor showed up, and the dog approached her.

Hall connected with the woman, who then, at the dog rescuer's request, lured the dog into her backyard. Hall then quickly closed the gate, and their teamwork paid off!