Abandoned dog breaks hearts as she desperately looks for her owners
California- After this poor dog got abandoned by her owners at a gas station, she seemed to be desperately waiting for her owners to return. She kept watch and even refused to sleep for fear of missing them!
Animal rescuer Suzette Hall had been watching the shaggy dog for five days but couldn't get close enough to rescue her.
Hall revealed that what she saw completely broke her heart, as the desperate dog kept looking for her owners, running to the lawns near the gas station and back.
"For 5 days this baby would go from one corner to the other corner, looking for them," Hall wrote on her Facebook page.
The rescuer couldn't catch the distressed animal until she realized the pup was getting food and water from a nice neighbor and wouldn't be tempted into a trap with treats.
Hall waited for hours, but the dog refused to come close. Then, finally, a neighbor showed up, and the dog approached her.
Hall connected with the woman, who then, at the dog rescuer's request, lured the dog into her backyard. Hall then quickly closed the gate, and their teamwork paid off!
Stranded pup was "exhausted" when finally rescued
"We got her cornered and patiently we let her know everything was ok. I got my snare on her She was safe. She was exhausted. She was scared," the animal lover wrote on Facebook.
"I know she wanted to be rescued, but I also know she really wanted them to come back," Hall said.
The rescuer took the exhausted dog home, where she finally relaxed and slept soundly.
A trip to the vet proved that the dog was stressed after her ordeal but otherwise healthy.
Now, all she needs is a forever home!
Cover photo: Facebook/Screenshot/Suzette Hall