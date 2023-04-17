Abandoned dog finds loving foster mom thanks to Instagram!

New York, New York - Heather Hamm always wanted to foster a rescue dog , and a simple Instagram post helped her do just that!

An Instagram post helped this sweet dog find a loving foster mom! © Screenshot/Instagram/nycfreeatthecurb

It must have been fate!

Becoming the foster parent of a pup was always Heather's dream, but she hadn't yet had the chance to help out a dog in need.

But all that changed while looking through Instagram one day.

Heather told The Dodo that she was scrolling when a post tugged at her heartstrings.

The post, which was shared on an account that normally advertises free items on the streets of New York, featured a snap of a dog tied up at a subway station.

"I just felt like it was an actual sign that I had to go get her," Heather said. "I told myself that if an hour went by and no one got her, that I would go."

After half an hour, Heather checked the comments again to find that no one had gone to get the dog yet. So, she took a leap of faith and called a cab.

Heather admitted the gravity of what she was doing hit her on the cab ride.

"Although I was confident I wanted to rescue her, I was slightly nervous for what I could be walking into," she said.