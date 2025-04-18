Abandoned dog found in bleak shape by rescuers – how did this happen?

Houston, Texas - This poor dog had hardly any fur left, and she was mostly purple in color. What had happened to the little four-legged friend?

© Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/ThisIsHouston

A few weeks ago, a badly maimed female dog arrived at the This is Houston animal shelter in Texas.

One thing was immediately clear to the shelter team: the dog had to be treated as quickly as possible.

During the examination, the vets finally discovered the sad truth.

Violet, as she was aptly named, had been treated with a purple antiseptic for her mange.

The problem? This was a product that is usually used on cows and other large farm animals.

The antiseptic was far too strong for little Violet, but luckily her doctors were able to get the problem under control, as The Dodo reports.

The staff at This is Houston uploaded photos and videos of the purple patient to their social media pages, and the pup's heartbreaking story soon went viral.