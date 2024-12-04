Abandoned dog found in shopping cart gets happy ending thanks to TikTok!

Phoenix, Arizona - A TikToker was out and about in the city with a friend when the two suddenly discovered a small dog all alone in a shopping cart. What would the rescuers do?

It seemed as if the furry friend had been abandoned, but in the end, the whole story came to light.

In a video on TikTok, the four-legged friend can be seen sitting in a shopping cart outside a supermarket in Phoenix.

The women found out from Food City employees that the dog had been sitting there in the cold since the store opened and that no one was looking after him.

The friends immediately bought him some food, water, and an old jacket from the car. They also called in reinforcements from a local animal shelter.

But what became of the precious pooch?