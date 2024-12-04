Abandoned dog found in shopping cart gets happy ending thanks to TikTok!
Phoenix, Arizona - A TikToker was out and about in the city with a friend when the two suddenly discovered a small dog all alone in a shopping cart. What would the rescuers do?
It seemed as if the furry friend had been abandoned, but in the end, the whole story came to light.
In a video on TikTok, the four-legged friend can be seen sitting in a shopping cart outside a supermarket in Phoenix.
The women found out from Food City employees that the dog had been sitting there in the cold since the store opened and that no one was looking after him.
The friends immediately bought him some food, water, and an old jacket from the car. They also called in reinforcements from a local animal shelter.
But what became of the precious pooch?
Lost dog is reunited with his family in heartwarming reunion
Many users reacted indignantly, berating the store employees for not helping and the pup's owner for apparently abandoning him.
Some even asked the women to take the animal home with them, but this was obviously not an option for the women, and they had to take the four-legged friend – whom they named Herbert – to the shelter.
Just a few days after the sad video, however, there was a positive update!
The TikTokers went back to the animal shelter to check on the dog where they found out that their video had helped to locate his worried owner.
Apparently, "Herbert" – AKA Roy – had become lost after he accidentally got loose from his house!
"Huge thanks to everyone who engaged with the video," the rescuers wrote in a follow-up video. "TikTok truly brought Roy home."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dee_yes_suh