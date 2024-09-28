Abandoned dog has the sweetest reaction to finally finding safety!
California - What a horrible sight! A little dog sat between several garbage cans in an alleyway for five whole days, not knowing what was happening to her.
Her former owners had simply abandoned her, and since then, the furry friend no longer knew who she could trust.
She was regularly fed by passers-by, who became aware of her, but she showed her little teeth to everyone out of fear and growled as loud as she could.
So, it was no wonder that animal rescuer Suzette Hall received a call informing her of the sad dog's fate.
She immediately set off to save the pup, and she reported on her Instagram that the four-legged friend was trembling all over when Hall reached her.
"It made me so sad to see her shaking," Hall said.
In a calm voice, the woman began to talk to the frightened dog, repeatedly reassuring her and finally managing to put a leash around her neck.
Frightened dog growls and growls – then suddenly gives out kisses!
She then brought the animal into her car, but the dog would still bare her teeth at Hall.
Then, when she realized that she was finally safe, the pup began smiling and kissing Hall!
"She even crawled into my lap the closer we got to my vet," Hall shared.
"I know it felt so good to to feel loved and safe," she added. "No more long nights in that enclosure. No more shaking."
The dog was then examined by the vet before being taken to her temporary home, where she will have to stay for the time being, while Hall will do everything she can to find her a loving forever home.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall