Abandoned dog refuses to leave spot owners left her in heart-breaking rescue

Irvine, California - The emotional rescue of a loyal dog is breaking hearts all over social media after the tragic details of her story come to light.

The dog stood waiting in the same spot after her owners tossed her from a truck. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

"This poor girl was seen being thrown out of a truck," rescuer Suzette Hall wrote in her Facebook post, adding that the dog was petrified afterward.



She had not moved from the spot but waited for her owners to return.

Sadly, the faithful pup waited in vain, but soon, things got even worse for her.

According to Hall, several men came by and threw bottles at the four-legged friend and kicked her.

Frightened, the dog ran away. Nevertheless, she still hoped for a return of her owners as she continued to look for them at the corner they left her.