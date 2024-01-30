Abandoned puppies are left with a note that breaks animal rescuers' hearts!
Fayetteville, North Carolina - The Fayetteville Animal Protection Society's staff was amazed by the letter that came with this litter of abandoned puppies. Looks like these dogs have a nameless hero!
Sadly, finding a box of puppies on the stoop isn't anything new for the staff of Fayetteville Animal Protection Society.
But these little dogs hadn't been abandoned – they'd been saved.
The animal rescuers initially assumed that the puppies left at their front door had been abandoned because they were unwanted. Then they saw a note taped on the cage.
"Please help! I found these puppies sadly after noticing a local stray dog that I would often feed when I could, dead by the road," it said.
"She had been hit by a car. I knew from feeding her that she had puppies somewhere and after searching where I would usually see her I found them."
It continued, "I'm sorry for leaving them like this but I myself am homeless and cannot afford to care for them..."
"My heart shatters for them and their mother. I just want them to be given the chance their mother, like myself, was never given," the letter, signed "Sincerely, the nameless man," went on to say.
"Please do not think poorly of me but it felt wrong leaving them alone in the cold waiting on a mother that would not be coming home."
The rescued puppies can be adopted!
The Fayetteville Animal Protection Society was shocked by the nameless hero's actions.
“It was a moment of pure awe," Jackie Peery, executive director of the shelter, told The Dodo.
"This nameless man made it his mission to find these puppies to ensure their safety."
"He remains an enigma – our very own nameless hero," she added.
The puppies weren't in great shape when they first came to the shelter, but have since recovered well.
"It's like they understand they've been given a second chance and are just soaking up all the love and joy," Peery said.
Per the organization's Facebook page, the pups will be up for adoption starting February 1.
Peery hopes the nameless hero will come forward: "It would be wonderful to thank him in person and perhaps even help him in return."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Fayetteville Animal Protection Society