Abandoned puppies are left with a note that breaks animal rescuers' hearts!

Fayetteville, North Carolina - The Fayetteville Animal Protection Society's staff was amazed by the letter that came with this litter of abandoned puppies . Looks like these dogs have a nameless hero!

A heartbreaking note was found with these abandoned puppies. © Screenshot/Facebook/Fayetteville Animal Protection Society

Sadly, finding a box of puppies on the stoop isn't anything new for the staff of Fayetteville Animal Protection Society.

But these little dogs hadn't been abandoned – they'd been saved.



The animal rescuers initially assumed that the puppies left at their front door had been abandoned because they were unwanted. Then they saw a note taped on the cage.

"Please help! I found these puppies sadly after noticing a local stray dog that I would often feed when I could, dead by the road," it said.

"She had been hit by a car. I knew from feeding her that she had puppies somewhere and after searching where I would usually see her I found them."

It continued, "I'm sorry for leaving them like this but I myself am homeless and cannot afford to care for them..."

"My heart shatters for them and their mother. I just want them to be given the chance their mother, like myself, was never given," the letter, signed "Sincerely, the nameless man," went on to say.

"Please do not think poorly of me but it felt wrong leaving them alone in the cold waiting on a mother that would not be coming home."