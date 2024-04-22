Abandoned puppy dog is brokenhearted in more way than one!
Fort Worth, Texas - When the staff of Saving Hope Rescue recently saw a picture of a little dog in need, it broke their hearts. This pup was lucky the rescuers spotted her and jumped in to help!
The little black Pitbull puppy has been abandoned in Rio Grande Valley, Texas. According to Saving Hope Rescue, this area is known for having a high kill rate of strays.
The rescuers immediately jumped into action and, per their Facebook post, "had this sweet girl transported to the DFW area."
What the rescuers didn't know when they picked her up was that this puppy was also very sick.
Ridley, as they named the pooch, had a severe heart defect that required an operation.
Her foster parent refused to let this little pooch suffer and jumped into action!
Dog's heart surgery is a success!
Ridley got on a waitlist for surgery and went to live with her foster parent.
“Ridley is a tiny, playful 3-month-old puppy who loves big dogs and all humans,” Ridley’s foster human told the rescuers, as the Saving Hope Rescue later shared on Facebook.
They added, "She’s very smart and quick to learn… She’s a spunky little girl with lots of love to give!"
Luckily, after a few months, Ridley's surgery was approved.
She underwent a valvuloplasty procedure at Texas A&M University and survived!
Saving Hope Rescue is working to raise money to help cover the costs of additional life-saving surgery for the pooch.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Saving Hope Rescue