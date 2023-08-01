Adorable dachshund gets covered in suds as he dives into bubble bath

There's nothing more relaxing than a bubble bath, even for dogs !

A dachshund named Kiro has gone viral thanks to his love of bubble baths. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@__..twigs..__

Kiro, a little dachshund, is a real water rat, and his owner loves to share adorable TikTok videos of him happily paddling around the lake in a life jacket.

But the four-legged friend doesn't just enjoy nature baths, as Kiro also loves to relax in the water at home in the bathtub!

Kiro's sudsy swim has gone viral online with over a million views.

In the short clip of his bubble bath, the tiny pup wastes no time dashing into the bathroom and jumping into the tub without further ado!

While the water is still running, Kiro bites happily into the stream of water. He then wades through the foam, and when his owner lifts him out of it, his nose is adorned with a delightful foam beard!