Dachshund gets adorable punishment for daring dive in viral TikTok

One little dog has become a TikTok star after he fearlessly dove into a lake, leading his owner to take a hilarious new precaution.

A dachshund named Kiro has gone viral on TikTok for his daring dives into a lake - and subsequent punishment from his owner. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/__..twigs..__

In a viral video with over 60 million views, a dachshund named Kiro is seen jumping into the water and... nothing.

The short-legged pup struggles to get up to the surface as his owner rushes to the rescue and pulls the furry adventurer out of the water.

After a cut, a skeptical Kiro is seen rocking a life vest at the request of his owner.

"I know you're a strong swimmer, but you just never know," she said to the adorable pup.

With over 10 million likes, many TikTok users demanded to see Kiro in action with his new vest.

Kiro's owner delivered, thankfully, and posted another precious video of the fearless four-legged friend.