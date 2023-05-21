After finding dog's ashes at thrift store, woman makes a touching gesture
Georgetown County, South Carolina - After Kristen Owens found an urn with a dog's ashes at a thrift store, she made a decision that has warmed the hearts of thousands on TikTok.
Owens first shared the heartwarming story in a TikTok video in April, and it went viral a short time later.
In the clip, Owens pays a visit to a local thrift store, where she discovers the urn of the deceased four-legged friend.
"I saw the dog's urn and just couldn't believe that someone had left their dog's ashes at Goodwill," Owens told Newsweek.
"I initially left her behind but we got up early and went back to get her first thing in the morning," the groomer said in the caption of the TikTok video. "
In a touching gesture, Owens names the dog Miss Glamazon and takes her ashes to her pet grooming salon, where she displays them on a counter.
"She has a home now and her spirit will be among lots of dogs every day now," she added in the caption.
Dog video warms the hearts of thousands on TikTok
The touching video has been viewed more than a million times since it was posted last month.
Many users have expressed how much the story has touched their hearts in the comments column with heart emojis or teary-eyed smileys.
"She was waiting for you! Thank you for honoring this sweet girl. You know someone loved her once upon a time," one user commented.
Owens, who has turned her vocation into a career, describes herself as "dog obsessed," and the mother of two lives on a farm with her pets and family.
Many also speculated about what might have happened that led the urn to be donated to the thrift store, with some wondering if her owners were deceased as well and if the urn had been donated by mistake.
