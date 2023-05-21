After finding dog's ashes at thrift store, woman makes a touching gesture

Georgetown County, South Carolina - After Kristen Owens found an urn with a dog 's ashes at a thrift store, she made a decision that has warmed the hearts of thousands on TikTok .

Kristen Owens found an urn with a dog's ashes at a local thrift store. © Screenshot/TikTok/shampoochespetgrooming

Owens first shared the heartwarming story in a TikTok video in April, and it went viral a short time later.

In the clip, Owens pays a visit to a local thrift store, where she discovers the urn of the deceased four-legged friend.

"I saw the dog's urn and just couldn't believe that someone had left their dog's ashes at Goodwill," Owens told Newsweek.



"I initially left her behind but we got up early and went back to get her first thing in the morning," the groomer said in the caption of the TikTok video. "

In a touching gesture, Owens names the dog Miss Glamazon and takes her ashes to her pet grooming salon, where she displays them on a counter.

"She has a home now and her spirit will be among lots of dogs every day now," she added in the caption.