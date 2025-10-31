Beloved dog goes missing for nearly a decade – then a miracle happens

Tampa, Florida - Gabrielle Hartley never gave up hope that her beloved dog Luca would return to her, and after nearly a decade, she finally got her wish!

Thanks to the help of an attentive policeman, Luca was found! © Screenshot/Facebook/Tampa Police Department

Hartley first reported Luca missing in 2018 after her home was robbed during her night shift, as reported by Tampa Bay 28.

"I get home from work at 4 AM," she recalled. "My door is kicked in."



The years continued to pass with no sign of Luca, but despite the wait, Hartley always had faith that she'd be reunited with her pup one day.

So, she continued to pay PetKey to keep Luca's microchip information up to date, and just last week, she got the incredible news: her dog had been found!

An attentive Tampa police officer discovered Luca alone on the street and brought him in for examination, as the department announced on Facebook.

"Like so many people told me to give up, like you're not going to see your dog again," Hartley said.

But now – seven years later – the two are finally reunited!