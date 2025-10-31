Beloved dog goes missing for nearly a decade – then a miracle happens
Tampa, Florida - Gabrielle Hartley never gave up hope that her beloved dog Luca would return to her, and after nearly a decade, she finally got her wish!
Hartley first reported Luca missing in 2018 after her home was robbed during her night shift, as reported by Tampa Bay 28.
"I get home from work at 4 AM," she recalled. "My door is kicked in."
The years continued to pass with no sign of Luca, but despite the wait, Hartley always had faith that she'd be reunited with her pup one day.
So, she continued to pay PetKey to keep Luca's microchip information up to date, and just last week, she got the incredible news: her dog had been found!
An attentive Tampa police officer discovered Luca alone on the street and brought him in for examination, as the department announced on Facebook.
"Like so many people told me to give up, like you're not going to see your dog again," Hartley said.
But now – seven years later – the two are finally reunited!
Luca is recovering after his frightening journey
Luca was found emaciated, injured, and ill. He had a blood infection as well as broken teeth and claws, presumably from trying to escape from a cage.
He was also due for surgery, but thanks to quick help at a Harmony Vet Care facility and a GoFundMe campaign, Luca is now slowly getting better.
Hartley believes that Luca was likely stolen and used for breeding, before he was ultimately abandoned.
"That moment he crawled up on my bed and he's licking my hand, he's like looking at me, and I could tell he feels comfortable and safe, and it's so worth it," Hartley said.
PetKey was also delighted with the happy turn of events.
"We're absolutely thrilled to see Luca reunited with his family after all this time," a spokesperson for the company said.
