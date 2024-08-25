Aggressive matted dog unrecognizable after a good shave and some loving care

Galway, Ireland - A little dog was found covered in long matted fur, clearly wary of human interaction based on his reaction to rescuers. What had happened to this poor pooch, and could they ever win him over?

© Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@calliecrowe

He had been abandoned by his previous owner, Callie Crowe told The Dodo.

"It was clear he had been abused when [my uncle] rescued him," added Toby's current carer.

It wasn't her who found the furry friend, but her uncle, who is currently ill, which is why Crowe and her family stepped in for the pup.

At the time, it was difficult to rescue the four-legged friend at all, as Toby was very suspicious of Crowe's uncle and his helpers.

But when they finally made it, they set about clipping his fur.

"We were all in shock and almost didn’t believe [he] was the same dog," said Crowe.

"It was honestly a bit emotional to see him after his transformation!"