Aggressive matted dog unrecognizable after a good shave and some loving care
Galway, Ireland - A little dog was found covered in long matted fur, clearly wary of human interaction based on his reaction to rescuers. What had happened to this poor pooch, and could they ever win him over?
He had been abandoned by his previous owner, Callie Crowe told The Dodo.
"It was clear he had been abused when [my uncle] rescued him," added Toby's current carer.
It wasn't her who found the furry friend, but her uncle, who is currently ill, which is why Crowe and her family stepped in for the pup.
At the time, it was difficult to rescue the four-legged friend at all, as Toby was very suspicious of Crowe's uncle and his helpers.
But when they finally made it, they set about clipping his fur.
"We were all in shock and almost didn’t believe [he] was the same dog," said Crowe.
"It was honestly a bit emotional to see him after his transformation!"
TikTok videos show the transformative story of Toby the dog
Several TikTok videos from Crowe's account feature footage of the dog at the beginning of his rescue journey as well as current pictures and videos to show just how far he's come.
This makes it clear how much the dog has changed – and not just visually, as he has also swapped his aggressive behavior for a loving and cuddly demeanor.
"When he finally allowed himself to be pet, it was a sigh of relief," the Irish woman explained.
"He used to only eat in the presence of … our dad, but [has] now extended his comfort to everyone in the house," she said.
Crowe happily added that the little guy "loves to play fetch with the tennis ball and welcomes everyone that comes in the [driveway.]"
