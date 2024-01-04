American Kennel Club welcomes its latest recognized dog breed: the Lancashire heeler!

New York, New York - A new dog breed is ready to compete for the title of Best in Show: the Lancashire heeler is the latest breed to be recognized by the American Kennel Club!

Lancashire heelers are the latest breed to be recognized by the American Kennel Club. These dogs are little and known for their smiles and grit. © Collage: Screenshots/x/LindaKSienkwicz & x/American Kennel Club

The AKC announced Wednesday that the adorable pup is its latest recognized breed.

Only the 201 breeds recognized by the AKC are allowed to compete for that title at prominent dog shows like Westminster Kennel Club.

Lancashire heelers are herding dogs described as "small, powerful, sturdily built, alert and an energetic worker."

They boast a long body and, short brown, and black coat.

What's more, these cuties are known for a unique characteristic: the "Heeler Smile"

"When content," the ACK explained, "heelers have been known to draw back their lips in an effort that emulates a human smile."