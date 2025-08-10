Puppy desperately tries to play with owner's childhood dog: "Breaking my heart"
UK - A young dog owner from the UK went through an emotional rollercoaster when she introduced her new puppy to her senior childhood dog.
At the end of July, the owner of one-year-old puppy Juno shared a video on TikTok showing that Labrador "auntie" Lola had been visiting her for two weeks.
The problem quickly became clear: Juno, a little poodle mix, runs up to the older dog with her tail wagging, but Lola isn't having it!
The next scene is even sadder, as Juno eagerly pokes a tennis ball in Lola's direction, but the senior doggo simply looks up at the camera, clearly not interested in the puppy's playtime pleas.
"POV: watching your puppy try to bond with our childhood senior dog is breaking your heart," the owner wrote over the viral clip.
But did Lola and Juno strike up a bond by the end of the two-week stay?
Did the dogs ever bond?
In an interview with Newsweek, the owner did not have good news about the pair.
"Unfortunately and unsurprisingly, it isn't the happy ending we had hoped for," she told the outlet.
Juno tried her best, though, and constantly tried to win over her elder companion.
"Although Lola became more tolerant of Juno and at points we did even catch them sleeping on the same bed, Juno took her chances when Lola was already sleeping – and, as she's deaf, got away with it! – I can't say they became besties," the owner said.
Despite the constant rejections, Juno was still happy to have Lola around for the whole two weeks – she even searched for her "older aunt" in the apartment for days after her departure!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@junothecavapoo