Puppy desperately tries to play with owner's childhood dog: "Breaking my heart"

UK - A young dog owner from the UK went through an emotional rollercoaster when she introduced her new puppy to her senior childhood dog.

Juno the puppy was so excited to play with her "older aunt" – but the Labrador wasn't feeling the same way! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@junothecavapoo

At the end of July, the owner of one-year-old puppy Juno shared a video on TikTok showing that Labrador "auntie" Lola had been visiting her for two weeks.

The problem quickly became clear: Juno, a little poodle mix, runs up to the older dog with her tail wagging, but Lola isn't having it!

The next scene is even sadder, as Juno eagerly pokes a tennis ball in Lola's direction, but the senior doggo simply looks up at the camera, clearly not interested in the puppy's playtime pleas.

"POV: watching your puppy try to bond with our childhood senior dog is breaking your heart," the owner wrote over the viral clip.

But did Lola and Juno strike up a bond by the end of the two-week stay?