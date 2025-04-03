Astronaut Suni Williams shares sweet reunion with her dogs after months stranded in space!

Needham, Massachusetts - When formerly stranded NASA astronaut Sunita Williams finally returned from her nine-month mission in space, her dogs were more than ready to be reunited!

After spending nine months on the International Space Station, astronaut Sunita Williams received a particularly warm welcome from her dogs. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@astro_suni

59-year-old Suni spent the last nine months on the International Space Station (ISS) – although her stay was only supposed to last ten days.

So it's no wonder that her joy was all the greater when she was finally able to embrace her beloved dogs again!

A heartwarming video on X shows the joyful meeting.

As soon as the dogs see their owner, they run around her, wagging their tails.

Smiling, Suni sweetly asks her four-legged friends, "Do you recognize me? Do you know who I am? Who's here?"

The chocolate-brown and blonde pets circle her excitedly, a clear sign of how much they've missed their owner!

"Best homecoming ever!" the astronaut wrote.