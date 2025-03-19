"Stranded" NASA astronauts splash down safely on Earth at last

Tallahassee, Florida - Home at last: After an unexpected nine-month stay in space , a pair of NASA astronauts finally returned to Earth on Tuesday, concluding a mission that captured global attention.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Suni Williams and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are pictured inside a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN shortly after landing in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, on March 18, 2025. © NASA/Keegan Barber/ Handout via REUTERS

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship carrying Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams – alongside fellow American Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov – streaked through the atmosphere before deploying parachutes for a gentle splashdown off the Florida coast at 5:57 PM.

Ground teams erupted in cheers as the gumdrop-shaped spacecraft named Freedom, charred from withstanding scorching temperatures of 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit during re-entry, bobbed steadily on the waves beneath a clear, sunny sky.

"What a ride – I see a capsule full of grins," said Hague.

As fast boats raced to the capsule for initial safety checks – an unlikely escort arrived in the form of a playful pod of dolphins.

Soon after, a larger recovery vessel hoisted Freedom aboard. Teams opened the hatch, and one by one, the astronauts were helped out onto mobility aids, waving and flashing thumbs-up signs.

Next, they will be flown by helicopter to Houston, where they will be able to meet their families in another day or two, and begin a physical rehabilitation program.

"PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT," the White House posted on X, repeating a contentious claim that President Donald Trump's administration had accelerated the recovery timeline.