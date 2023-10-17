Australian boxes a Kangaroo holding his dog hostage in a river!

Mildura, Australia - When a kangaroo grabbed onto Mick Moloney's dog and wouldn't let go, the pet owner knew that he urgently needed to do something about it .

To save his dog, a man got into a fight with a kangaroo in the middle of a river. © Collage: Screenshots/X/Out of Context Human Race

The Australian man from the town of Mildura had just wanted to enjoy a quiet weekend by the river, but the tranquility was broken when he noticed that his dog was nowhere to be seen.

Per Australia's ABC network, Mick soon found him – and it's fair to say he was in a pickle!

A beefy looking kangaroo had his dog in a headlock in the middle of a river and had no intention of letting go.

"The kangaroo looked insane," the Mick said. "I thought, 'This thing just got out of jail' or something."

After failing to scare away the muscular marsupial, the brave man waded into the water and raised his fist against the marsupial to defend his pup, all the while filming the bizarre encounter.



A brief exchange of blows followed, with both the animal and the Australian giving as good as they got, everyone walked away without being seriously injured – including the poor pooch.