Australian shepherd looks unrecognizable after radical haircut!

Seattle, Washington - New hairdo, who dis? An Australian shepherd got a radical makeover that left the dog unrecognizable – and TikTok users in tears of laughter!

This is the cute doggo before she got a drastic hair cut. © Collage: screenshots/TikTok/epcathletics

Emma Paul-Cash, a fitness influencer from Seattle, must have wondered whether she was picking up the same pooch from the hair salon!

In an adorable before-and-after TikTok vid, she shared the animal's wild transformation – from luxurious locks, to something very different!

"My dog got a haircut," Emma captioned the clip. "And now she looks like a giraffe."

"That one time the groomer shaped my dogs head into an almond," she hilariously added.