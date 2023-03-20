Australian shepherd looks unrecognizable after radical haircut!
Seattle, Washington - New hairdo, who dis? An Australian shepherd got a radical makeover that left the dog unrecognizable – and TikTok users in tears of laughter!
Emma Paul-Cash, a fitness influencer from Seattle, must have wondered whether she was picking up the same pooch from the hair salon!
In an adorable before-and-after TikTok vid, she shared the animal's wild transformation – from luxurious locks, to something very different!
"My dog got a haircut," Emma captioned the clip. "And now she looks like a giraffe."
"That one time the groomer shaped my dogs head into an almond," she hilariously added.
It's not necessary to shear Australian Shepherds
The poor Australian shepherd got sheered like a sheep, but was this kind of drastic doggie makeover needed to protect her as temperatures rise?
According to the animal experts at All Pets, Australian shepherds don't actually require shearing. Although the dogs have a thick undercoat, they also shed semi-annually. All this dog breed really needs is regular brushing. When their coat is well cared for, it insulates from the cold and doesn't cause any discomfort in the heat.
In fact, a close cut could actually do some damage, as it exposes the dog's undercoat, which is otherwise protected from the elements. This can dry out the animal's skin and even make them susceptible to sunburn.
As always, it's best to check with your vet before going in for a haircut that no-one's happy with.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshots/TikTok/epcathletics